Lithuania Deploys American Radars for Aerial Objects Detecting

Lithuania is deploying medium-range mobile radar systems manufactured by the American corporation Lockheed Martin.

According to the Lithuanian Minister of National Defense, the new radars will transmit real-time data, which will be integrated into the North Atlantic Alliance’s overall air-space situational picture.

The minister also stated that new contracts aimed at improving threat detection and neutralization capabilities are set to be signed by the end of 2026. A partially integrated national air-object detection system is expected to become operational by the end of 2027.

The process has been accelerated following an incident in which a Ukrainian drone carrying explosives crashed in the Pasvalys district of Lithuania.