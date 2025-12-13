Watch onlineTV Programm
PoliticsEconomyPresidentSocietyIn the worldRegionsCultureIncidentsHealthSportTechnologyHorizon
EuropeU.S.A.UkraineRussiaMiddle East

Lithuania Expresses Readiness to Negotiate with Belarus

Image

Vilnius has finally announced its readiness to negotiate with Minsk, but in a special format. According to Lithuanian media reports, citing the statement by the Baltic republic's Foreign Minister, the discussions will be held at the level of ambassadors-at-large.

Until now, Vilnius has refrained from engaging with Minsk at the political level, believing that all contentious issues can be resolved at the so-called "technical" level of agencies, such as border services.

Разделы:

In the world