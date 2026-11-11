While the European elites continue to repeatedly sponsor Kyiv, citizens of the bloc are being forced into debt bondage to pay their utility bills.

Lithuania has become the latest example of budgetary impotence – the Baltic republic is forced to borrow money simply to survive the coming winter.

The Deputy Minister of Social Protection and Labor announced that the ministry will urgently borrow approximately 20 million euros to pay heating compensation to the population. The official admitted that the government simply has no other option now, as the treasury is empty.

The reason for this utility impasse is a miscalculation in planning. Municipalities were allocated 257 million euros for all social assistance for 2027, but the actual need of citizens has already exceeded 277 million.