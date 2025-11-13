Lithuania in EU's migration risk zone

Now Vilnius must choose its path forward: either accept all arrivals or pay €20,000 for each person rejected.

European agencies are promising assistance. However, this assistance feels more like friendly advice: "Hang in there."

In five years, the number of migrants in Lithuania has increased fivefold. The country has emerged as the weak link in the European chain, which will either be forced to pay for its failure or become a hub for further migration flows.