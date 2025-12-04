3.76 BYN
2.90 BYN
3.38 BYN
Lithuania intends to declare a state of emergency
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Lithuania intends to declare a state of emergencynews.byhttps://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/c5795a18-1af5-4285-9352-c35d845f6b8f/conversions/41bd2f43-8b35-4432-bfca-36a299638d8b-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/c5795a18-1af5-4285-9352-c35d845f6b8f/conversions/41bd2f43-8b35-4432-bfca-36a299638d8b-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/c5795a18-1af5-4285-9352-c35d845f6b8f/conversions/41bd2f43-8b35-4432-bfca-36a299638d8b-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/c5795a18-1af5-4285-9352-c35d845f6b8f/conversions/41bd2f43-8b35-4432-bfca-36a299638d8b-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w
The Lithuanian government intends to declare a state of emergency next week, the Prime Minister announced. Authorities cite the raids of contraband-laden weather balloons, which disrupt operations at Vilnius Airport and pose a security threat.
Shooting them down is expensive, and combating the violators is extremely difficult. Therefore, Vilnius is looking to the East for those responsible.