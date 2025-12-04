Watch onlineTV Programm
Lithuania intends to declare a state of emergency

The Lithuanian government intends to declare a state of emergency next week, the Prime Minister announced. Authorities cite the raids of contraband-laden weather balloons, which disrupt operations at Vilnius Airport and pose a security threat.

Shooting them down is expensive, and combating the violators is extremely difficult. Therefore, Vilnius is looking to the East for those responsible.

