Lithuania is Short 25 Billion Euros for Apartment Buildings Renovation

Safety and comfort of local residents are not a priority for Lithuanian authorities. The country is short approximately €25 billion to renovate apartment buildings. The Minister of Environment stated this, essentially admitting that the money is unavailable and won't be forthcoming anytime soon.

The official noted that this is a huge sum, but the state has "other priorities," so Lithuania is unable to cover it. For now, residents of old buildings can only rely on their own resources and patience. The authorities appear to be counting on the same.