Lithuania will soon have no one left to protect its residents: the country is short of approximately 1,500 police officers, as well as border guards, rescue workers, and firefighters.

To attract new personnel, the Ministry of Internal Affairs is requesting an additional €124 million in 2027.

However, experts warn that the labor shortage will only worsen in the coming years amid a profound demographic crisis: the country's population is rapidly declining and aging.

Economists predict that by mid-century, the proportion of elderly people in Lithuania will reach one-third of the total population, causing labor shortages to affect virtually all sectors.