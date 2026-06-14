Lithuania Launches Production of Anti-Drone Munitions

Lithuanian state-owned arms manufacturer GGG has officially begun production of specialized anti-drone ammunition. The first batch has already been shipped to customers in Sweden and France.

Defense ministries in the Czech Republic, Estonia, Belgium, and Israel have already expressed interest in purchasing the new product. The cartridges are manufactured in standard NATO calibers, allowing them to be used in standard military small arms without any modifications. The effective range against aerial targets is up to 100 meters. Each cartridge costs approximately €2. The plant plans to produce up to 5 million anti-drone cartridges annually, generating approximately €10 million in revenue.