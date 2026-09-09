Lithuania May Lift Ban on Nuclear Weapons Deployment
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Lithuanian authorities appear ready to go all-in on their bellicose stance. The Seimas Committee on Legal Affairs and Law and Order has voted to approve a proposal to remove the constitutional ban on the deployment of nuclear weapons.
Seven committee members voted in favor, while two opposed the measure. According to the Speaker of the Seimas, the current restriction on nuclear weapon deployment makes Lithuania stand out as an outlier among its NATO allies.