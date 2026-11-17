Lithuania has proposed the United States to station a permanent American military base on its territory. The Baltic Republic's Minister of National Defense announced that a corresponding package of proposals has been agreed upon and submitted to the United States. He also noted that a lengthy negotiating process lies ahead before a result is reached.

Since 2019, a US Army battalion had been stationed in Lithuania on a rotational basis, with plans to permanently transfer it. However, in June, the US withdrew it from Lithuanian territory. Following Vilnius's request for a renewed American military presence, the US President stated that Washington was prepared to consider this possibility.