Lithuania officially withdrew from Ottawa Convention on Anti-Personnel Mines

Lithuania has officially withdrawn from the Convention on the Prohibition of the Use, Stockpiling, Production and Transfer of Anti-Personnel Mines and on Their Destruction (Ottawa Convention), TASS reports.

"Six months have passed since the notification of the UN Secretary-General regarding the withdrawal from the Convention," the statement read.

Withdrawal from the Convention means the possibility of using, storing, and producing this type of munition. As Lithuanian Deputy Defense Minister Karolis Aleksa previously stated, following its withdrawal from the Ottawa Convention, Lithuania plans to jointly with Finland in 2026 begin producing anti-personnel mines for its own needs and for transfer to Ukraine. It was claimed that hundreds of millions of euros would be allocated for these purposes. In addition to anti-personnel mines, the partners intend to produce anti-tank mines.