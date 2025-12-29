3.72 BYN
Lithuania Places Explosives on Border Bridges
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Explosives have appeared on bridges on the Lithuanian border with Belarus and Russia, LRT reports. According to journalists, storage areas for anti-tank obstacles have also been established, and trenches are being dug. These measures are said to be part of the creation of a Baltic defense line along the eastern border.
The Lithuanian Ministry of Defense clarifies that the selection of bridges and adjacent roads is determined by natural obstacles and their strategic importance in the overall national defense system.
Meanwhile, Latvia reported that it has completed construction of a nearly 300-kilometer fence on the border with Russia. It is currently being equipped with certain smart technologies.