Lithuania Proposes Seizing Belarusian Health Resort
Lithuania continues to amaze with its political circus, and now, criminal ingenuity. Vilnius has come up with a way to return trucks from our country so as not to pay compensation from its own budget to carriers affected by the border closure (note that this decision was made by the Lithuanian authorities).
A local parliament member has proposed selling, or rather, seizing, the "Belarus" sanatorium in Druskininkai and distributing the proceeds to carriers.
The problem can be resolved free of charge at the negotiating table. However, for Vilnius, reaching out to Minsk would mean admitting its own failure. Therefore, Lithuania is trying to portray itself as a victim at any cost in order to secure Brussels' support for sanctions pressure and extract more money.