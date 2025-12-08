3.78 BYN
2.88 BYN
3.35 BYN
Lithuania Proposes Using Belarusian Assets
The situation with Lithuanian trucks stranded in Belarus has revealed the true nature of Lithuanian policy: blackmail and theft. One member of the Lithuanian Seimas proposed compensating carriers using frozen Belarusian assets. For example, to use the Belarus sanatorium for this purpose.
In other words, simply auctioning off the Belarusian assets and distributing the proceeds to carriers who have lost enormous sums due to the short-sighted decisions of the Lithuanian authorities.
Earlier, the Lithuanian Prime Minister stated that there would be no compensation to carriers (allegedly they should have foreseen this situation). At that, the Prime Minister prefers not to mention that the Lithuanian authorities themselves are the authors of this situation.