Lithuania Proposes Using Belarusian Assets

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/58078f28-dba7-4a30-916b-308c1e4c227b/conversions/500609bc-a258-4f82-9a9d-96b9bb6bf373-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/58078f28-dba7-4a30-916b-308c1e4c227b/conversions/500609bc-a258-4f82-9a9d-96b9bb6bf373-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/58078f28-dba7-4a30-916b-308c1e4c227b/conversions/500609bc-a258-4f82-9a9d-96b9bb6bf373-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/58078f28-dba7-4a30-916b-308c1e4c227b/conversions/500609bc-a258-4f82-9a9d-96b9bb6bf373-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

The situation with Lithuanian trucks stranded in Belarus has revealed the true nature of Lithuanian policy: blackmail and theft. One member of the Lithuanian Seimas proposed compensating carriers using frozen Belarusian assets. For example, to use the Belarus sanatorium for this purpose.

In other words, simply auctioning off the Belarusian assets and distributing the proceeds to carriers who have lost enormous sums due to the short-sighted decisions of the Lithuanian authorities.