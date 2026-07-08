Lithuania Purchases Spike LR2 Anti-Tank Missiles for over €3 Million

The Lithuanian Ministry of National Defense has announced the delivery of anti-tank missiles worth over €3 million to the country's armed forces, the bb.lv portal informs.

"The Lithuanian Army has added Spike LR2 missiles to its arsenal. The missiles are worth over €3 million," the defense ministry stated.

As the portal notes, this is at least the fourth batch of such missiles delivered to the Lithuanian Army since August 2025.

Overall, Lithuania has received Spike LR2 missiles worth at least €11.5 million, with further purchases planned.

"We will purchase even more Spike LR2 missiles—the Lithuanian Army must be as prepared as possible and equipped with modern weapons," Defense Minister Robertas Kaunas stated.

It was previously reported that the Lithuanian Army had received anti-tank mines worth over €3 million.

According to the ministry, the 2026 defense budget allocates €2 billion for the purchase of weapons and military equipment. Overall, Lithuania plans to finance defense at a rate of 5.38% of GDP this year.