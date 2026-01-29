Lithuania Ready for Diplomatic Talks about Trucks

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/f533f2b7-76fd-442e-ab37-c5fb4a760309/conversions/0c06221c-a306-4c20-8f1e-d383e15b081d-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/f533f2b7-76fd-442e-ab37-c5fb4a760309/conversions/0c06221c-a306-4c20-8f1e-d383e15b081d-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/f533f2b7-76fd-442e-ab37-c5fb4a760309/conversions/0c06221c-a306-4c20-8f1e-d383e15b081d-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/f533f2b7-76fd-442e-ab37-c5fb4a760309/conversions/0c06221c-a306-4c20-8f1e-d383e15b081d-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Vilnius is changing rhetoric. Lithuania is ready to negotiate with Belarus regarding the fate of its trucks and the overall situation at the border.

Minsk's earlier proposal for a dialogue at the level of deputy foreign ministers was rejected by Vilnius. However, this possibility is now being considered. This was stated by the Chairman of the Committee on Foreign Affairs of the Lithuanian Seimas. According to him, the agenda is currently being determined.

The second issue raising questions in Vilnius is the neutral zone in which the meeting between diplomats from both countries could take place.