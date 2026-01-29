3.75 BYN
2.85 BYN
3.41 BYN
Lithuania Ready for Diplomatic Talks about Trucks
Vilnius is changing rhetoric. Lithuania is ready to negotiate with Belarus regarding the fate of its trucks and the overall situation at the border.
Minsk's earlier proposal for a dialogue at the level of deputy foreign ministers was rejected by Vilnius. However, this possibility is now being considered. This was stated by the Chairman of the Committee on Foreign Affairs of the Lithuanian Seimas. According to him, the agenda is currently being determined.
The second issue raising questions in Vilnius is the neutral zone in which the meeting between diplomats from both countries could take place.
Minsk's earlier proposal for a dialogue at the level of deputy foreign ministers was rejected by Vilnius, but this possibility is now being considered.