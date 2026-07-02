The militaristic rhetoric of Belarus's western neighbors is reaching a fundamentally new level—nuclear. Lithuania plans to officially launch the process of amending the Constitution and removing the article that prohibits the presence of weapons of mass destruction and foreign military bases in the country.

The reason was initiated by Prime Minister Candidate Sinkevicius and the Minister of National Defense Kaunas. It was also supported by the head of the Lithuanian regime Nausėda.

They plan to urgently adopt the amendments through a parliamentary vote, completely ignoring the opinion of citizens in a referendum.

The Lithuanian Ministry of Defense is reassuring the public that the warheads will not be delivered tomorrow, but legally, the path will be open for the American nuclear arsenal to reach the Belarusian border. Finland previously passed similar laws, confirming the West's policy of total militarization of the region.