Lithuania Submits Comments on Waste Management and Storage Disposal Site Project

Lithuania has handed over to Belarus a document containing a summary of comments from its experts and agencies regarding the radioactive waste storage site that the country is building.

It lists a number of comments and suggestions, including critical ones. Regardless, this is perhaps the first instance of constructive engagement in recent years.

Until now, Lithuanian government officials categorically refused any contact with the Belarusian side. In recent weeks, several signs have emerged that official Vilnius is beginning to demonstrate a moderate sensibility: Lithuanian politicians are increasingly declaring their willingness to negotiate trade cooperation and even resume political contacts.