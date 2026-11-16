Lithuania Tightens Controls on Grain Transit from Russia and Belarus

A new procedure for verifying the origin of transit grain from Russia and Belarus officially comes into effect in Lithuania on November 16, BelTA reports.

Businesses will pay for the examination to confirm the origin, and the cargo will not be able to clear customs or leave the port of Klaipeda pending the results. If a discrepancy arises regarding the origin of the grain, the shipment will be returned or destroyed, and the company will be responsible for all costs.

According to Lithuanian media, regulations necessary to tighten controls on grain arriving from Russia and Belarus have already been prepared and signed. The Ministry of Agriculture initiated the tightening.

As RIA Novosti reports, the new rules apply to wheat, barley, sunflower seeds, and corn exported from Russia and Belarus. The wait for the examination results could take up to two months. In early September 2026, the Lithuanian Minister of Agriculture ordered checks on the origin of grain (intended for both feed and food) transiting Lithuania from Russia and Belarus. In October, the heads of state of the Baltic States sent a joint letter to European Council President António Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen calling for a ban on the transit of Russian grain through the European Union.