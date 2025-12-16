Lithuania is taking another step toward escalating tensions in the region. Vilnius has decided to build a new training ground 10 kilometers from the Belarusian border. It is intended for training both local and NATO troops.

The Baltic Republic's Ministry of Defense deemed the proximity to its neighbor's state borders suitable and advantageous in military terms relative to the Suwalki Gap. Furthermore, Lithuania has decided to double the size of its training field near Russia's Kaliningrad Oblast.