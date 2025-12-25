Lithuania is introducing a total surveillance regime. A new law will allow intelligence agencies to target anyone with any ties to Russia, such as family or business, starting next year. The country's parliament has passed amendments expanding the powers of intelligence and security services.

Starting February 1, 2026, agents will be able to surveil citizens, read their correspondence, and collect biometric data (from fingerprints to voices) without a warrant. They will have the right to search premises and vehicles and detain individuals based solely on suspicion, with subsequent court action within 24 hours. Vilnius authorities routinely justify this by citing the "Russian threat."