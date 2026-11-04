Lithuania to Purchase Finnish Blocker Naval Mines

Lithuania will purchase Blocker naval mines manufactured by the Finnish company Forcit. The Ministry of National Defense announced that the Defense Resources Agency signed the contract with the manufacturer, TASS reports.

"Naval mines are an important component of our country's defense potential, ensuring security in the Baltic Sea," Minister of National Defense Robertas Kaunas was quoted as saying in the statement.

The procurement is planned based on the Finnish Naval Mines Cooperation initiative. "We are not the only ones purchasing Blocker naval mines, so we will coordinate our actions with our allies in the use of these munitions," the Defense Minister explained.

The number of Blocker naval mines Lithuania intends to purchase and the contract price have not been specified.

Photo: RIA Novosti