Lithuania to spend 1 million euros on "Information Security"

Lithuania has decided to spend 1 million euros to fight the so-called Russian disinformation. The Department of National Minorities will be in charge of their development. That is, the measures will affect mainly Belarusians and Russians living in the Baltic republic. The department is going to conduct projects to "improve information security and media literacy". It is also planned to hold cultural events for Russian-speaking residents, as well as to support the so-called independent non-governmental organizations. In fact, all the measures are aimed at preventing discussion of an agenda that is inconvenient for the authorities.