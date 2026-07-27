Lithuanian Russophobia knows no bounds. Another absurd initiative by the Baltic republic's Foreign Ministry to expand sanctions against citizens of Belarus and Russia.

This time, Lithuanian officials intend to ban Russians and Belarusians from purchasing property near so-called strategic sites. Furthermore, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is demanding an entry ban for all Russian cultural, sports, and educational figures without exception.

In their explanatory note, diplomats baselessly accuse citizens of "shaping narratives with the aim of harmfully influencing Lithuanian society."