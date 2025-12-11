Lithuanian Armed Forces Deploy Hundreds of Troops to Combat Weather Balloons

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/834e81bb-6560-4561-a11f-07f57e5fed2b/conversions/0249375c-509a-4b8d-a81b-7df2950fe0a9-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/834e81bb-6560-4561-a11f-07f57e5fed2b/conversions/0249375c-509a-4b8d-a81b-7df2950fe0a9-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/834e81bb-6560-4561-a11f-07f57e5fed2b/conversions/0249375c-509a-4b8d-a81b-7df2950fe0a9-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/834e81bb-6560-4561-a11f-07f57e5fed2b/conversions/0249375c-509a-4b8d-a81b-7df2950fe0a9-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

The Lithuanian military joined the fight against weather balloons carrying contraband cigarettes.

Air defense battalions have already been deployed along the border with Belarus, according to a spokesman for the Baltic republic's military command. He had previously explained that the weather balloons could not be shot down, as this would be an "extremely dangerous maneuver."