Lithuanian Armed Forces Deploy Hundreds of Troops to Combat Weather Balloons
Text by:Editorial office news.by
The Lithuanian military joined the fight against weather balloons carrying contraband cigarettes.
Air defense battalions have already been deployed along the border with Belarus, according to a spokesman for the Baltic republic's military command. He had previously explained that the weather balloons could not be shot down, as this would be an "extremely dangerous maneuver."
At the same time, the head of the Lithuanian Armed Forces stated that the army does not yet have solutions for countering weather balloons. He asserted that the resources available to the military are too expensive to waste on balloons.