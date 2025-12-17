news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/f92a0f8a-fde2-47cc-973f-619a81443eb7/conversions/0549ff2b-c90d-431d-b6cc-4462ebb12a0c-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/f92a0f8a-fde2-47cc-973f-619a81443eb7/conversions/0549ff2b-c90d-431d-b6cc-4462ebb12a0c-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/f92a0f8a-fde2-47cc-973f-619a81443eb7/conversions/0549ff2b-c90d-431d-b6cc-4462ebb12a0c-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/f92a0f8a-fde2-47cc-973f-619a81443eb7/conversions/0549ff2b-c90d-431d-b6cc-4462ebb12a0c-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Lithuania unexpectedly allowed the transit resumption of Belaruskali fertilizers through Klaipėda.

Until recently, Vilnius did not want to hear anything about the possibility of allowing Belarusian potash to pass through its territory, but now it is theoretically ready to exchange Belarusian fertilizers for American soldiers.

Chief Adviser to the President of Lithuania Deividas Matulionis has literally decided to blackmail Washington, stating that Vilnius may resume fertilizers transit, but only if American soldiers remain in the country and increase their contingent.