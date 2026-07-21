Panic reigns in the Lithuanian media: local businesses are facing a crisis of unprecedented proportions. The head of the local Confederation of Industrialists (LPK), for example, has stated that economic catastrophe is practically inevitable.

A war in the Middle East and the situation in the Strait of Hormuz could be a trigger. Lithuania is doomed to become a weak link simply because its inflation is the highest in the Old World, reaching 5% per annum. Furthermore, public debt is growing at a record pace as the government spends ever more on military spending.