Lithuanian Carriers Threaten to Protest against Authorities
A transport collapse is looming in Lithuania. Carriers have threatened to block roads unless the government resolves the issue of trucks returning across the Belarusian border.
As a reminder, it was Vilnius that initiated the closure of this corridor, and now the trucks are stuck in a logistics "waiting corridor." Trucks are stuck, drivers are nervous, and businesses are counting their losses. If a compromise isn't found, Lithuanian roads could become a scene of protests.
The issue of compensation for losses also remains open. Vitaly Gigevich, owner of the logistics company Velsona and a member of the Lithuanian Carriers Association stated that Vilnius's border closure not only paralyzed his company's operations but also allowed Polish and Latvian carriers to take over some of their orders, jeopardizing the Lithuanian transit sector.