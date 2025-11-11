Lithuanian Carriers Threaten to Protest against Authorities

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/1f5d2d44-6802-4608-9540-458b30e5999d/conversions/543fe6a7-8d88-48e0-b52b-171b588d6878-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/1f5d2d44-6802-4608-9540-458b30e5999d/conversions/543fe6a7-8d88-48e0-b52b-171b588d6878-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/1f5d2d44-6802-4608-9540-458b30e5999d/conversions/543fe6a7-8d88-48e0-b52b-171b588d6878-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/1f5d2d44-6802-4608-9540-458b30e5999d/conversions/543fe6a7-8d88-48e0-b52b-171b588d6878-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

A transport collapse is looming in Lithuania. Carriers have threatened to block roads unless the government resolves the issue of trucks returning across the Belarusian border.

As a reminder, it was Vilnius that initiated the closure of this corridor, and now the trucks are stuck in a logistics "waiting corridor." Trucks are stuck, drivers are nervous, and businesses are counting their losses. If a compromise isn't found, Lithuanian roads could become a scene of protests.