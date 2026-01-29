Lithuanian Foreign Minister Denies His Statement about Preparations for Talks with Belarus

Vilnius has changed its tune again. The country's Foreign Minister refuted a statement made earlier by the Chair of the Seimas Committee on Foreign Affairs. It concerned Lithuanian trucks stranded in our country and the general situation at the border.

Earlier, the Committee Chair stated that Vilnius was ready for diplomatic negotiations with Minsk. However, it now appears this was a hypothetical statement. According to the Lithuanian Foreign Minister, Vilnius is focused on tightening sanctions against Minsk and mobilizing support from its allies.