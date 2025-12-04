Watch onlineTV Programm
Lithuanian hospitals report forced suspension of some medical services

The healthcare crisis in Lithuania is worsening. Fifteen hospitals have reported forced suspension of some medical services.

The reason is a severe funding shortage. Elective surgeries, diagnostics, and rehabilitation are at risk.

Clinic management admits that resources are insufficient even for the basic needs of patients. Authorities promise to find a solution, but doctors warn that if the situation continues, thousands of people could be left without the care they need.

Patients have been given a choice: either pay for their own medical services or wait until next year.

The public is already calling these developments a wake-up call for the entire Lithuanian healthcare system.

