Lithuanian hospitals report forced suspension of some medical services
Text by:Editorial office news.by
The healthcare crisis in Lithuania is worsening. Fifteen hospitals have reported forced suspension of some medical services.
The reason is a severe funding shortage. Elective surgeries, diagnostics, and rehabilitation are at risk.
Clinic management admits that resources are insufficient even for the basic needs of patients. Authorities promise to find a solution, but doctors warn that if the situation continues, thousands of people could be left without the care they need.
Patients have been given a choice: either pay for their own medical services or wait until next year.
The public is already calling these developments a wake-up call for the entire Lithuanian healthcare system.