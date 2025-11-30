3.72 BYN
Lithuanian Interior Ministry: Authorities Not Considering Border Closure
Lithuanian authorities are not considering closing the border. This statement was made by a representative of the country's Interior Ministry. This likely represents the agreed-upon position of the Cabinet of Ministers, which is scheduled to consider the border issue today.
The Interior Ministry intends to focus on intensifying the fight against smuggling. They are already considering proposals from several companies that promise to effectively destroy weather balloons (the authorities are allocating one million euros for such projects).
The only option that the Lithuanian authorities, for some reason, are not yet considering is negotiations. Moreover, official Vilnius has appealed to EU structures to exert collective pressure on Minsk and, possibly, even impose new sanctions.