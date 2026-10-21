Lithuanian Law Enforcement Officers Discover Massive Drug Lab

Lithuanian law enforcement agencies have uncovered a massive drug lab operating on a near-industrial scale in the Vilnius region, BelTA reports.

This lab is likely the largest synthetic drug lab ever operating in the Baltics.

According to the Deputy Chief of the Lithuanian Criminal Police Bureau, the lab produced hundreds of kilograms of amphetamine and methamphetamine. Other psychotropic substances were also discovered and seized. In general, the total quantity could have produced approximately 4 million doses of the drug.

The drugs may have been transported to other European countries, including the Netherlands, the Czech Republic, and Belgium.

Law enforcement officers disrupted the smuggling of these substances. A shipment containing 17 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine was intercepted from a Lithuanian logistics company and seized.