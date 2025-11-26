3.71 BYN
Lithuanian Seimas Launches Investigation into Politicians' Involvement in Cigarette Smuggling
Text by:Editorial office news.by
A Lithuanian Seimas commission has decided to launch a parliamentary investigation into the involvement of politicians and officials in tobacco smuggling. For many years, cigarettes smuggled into the country in large quantities have been sold wholesale locally or shipped in large quantities to Western Europe.
Lithuanian journalists point out that the names of those who made their fortunes from tobacco smuggling are well-known. The Seimas commission also wants to find out who these people are and why bodies of inquiry are not interested in them.
According to Lithuanian Customs Service data, 51% of tobacco smuggled into the country comes from Latvia. This criminal enterprise unites illicit dealers and officials from several EU countries.