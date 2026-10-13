Lithuanian Seimas Votes to Toughen Sanctions against Belarus and Russia

The Lithuanian Parliament has voted to tighten national sanctions against Belarus and Russia. This was announced on the Seimas website, BelTA informs.

Ninety-three deputies voted to advance the new sanctions measures during a plenary session, while four abstained. The Seimas has thus initiated the process of toughening the Baltic republic's national sanctions against Belarusian and Russian citizens.

The new restrictions prohibit citizens of Belarus and Russia—regardless of their legal status in Lithuania—from purchasing real estate near strategic and military sites.

The amendments also propose banning Belarusian and Russian citizens from engaging in public activities within the spheres of education, culture, sports, the arts, and entertainment in Lithuania.

Lithuanian authorities introduced the national sanctions regime in 2023 and have extended it repeatedly; the current extension remains in effect until the end of 2027.

The sanctions include, among other measures, the suspension of the processing of temporary residence permit applications from Belarusians and Russians. Furthermore, residence permits are automatically revoked for individuals who have traveled to the territory of Belarus or Russia more than once within a three-month period.