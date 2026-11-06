The ambitious plans of Lithuanian officials have been dashed by harsh reality. Vilnius intention to introduce universal conscription starting in 2032, but it turns out there's no one to serve.

Lithuanian President Nausėda noted that the reform is stalling due to disastrous demographics and the catastrophically bad health of Lithuanian youth.

Defense Minister Kaunas didn't argue, admitting that up to half of today's conscripts are simply unfit for the profession. The ministry is still unsure what to do with this "written-off" portion of the nation.