Lithuania suddenly realized it was possible to live as good neighbors. The changes came with the country's 21st government. Its draft program (compared to the previous one) eliminated the provision regarding the threat from Belarus.

Furthermore, the document no longer mentions the alleged further international isolation of its eastern neighbor.

The Speaker of the Seimas noted that the choice of this course was partly motivated by the position of the United States, which would like to see an open economic route through the Baltics (particularly for Belarusian fertilizers). The Seimas is scheduled to vote on the draft program of the new Lithuanian government early next week.