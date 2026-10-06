Vilnius has taken another step toward nuclear escalation in the region. The Lithuanian Parliament, in the first of two required votes, voted to lift the ban on nuclear weapons. The plan is to remove Article 137 from the country's constitution. This article has previously legally prohibited the presence of weapons of mass destruction on Lithuanian territory.

Official Vilnius is effectively pledging its readiness to transform the republic into a forward nuclear outpost for the North Atlantic Alliance.

The Speaker of the Seimas has scheduled the final stage of the vote, after which the constitutional reform will finally enter into force, for January 12.

Experts warn that such steps are completely destroying the remaining security architecture along the borders of the Union State and raising the military threat to a new, critical level.