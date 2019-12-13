Lithuanian death fences continue to take animals’ lives

This video was published just a few minutes ago by our country's border committee. The Lithuanian death fences continue to take the lives of animals. The fences set up by Vilnius along the border blatantly violate the environmental law and continue to harm the border fauna. Another victim was a moose, which tried to overcome the fence at the outpost "Dotishki" of the Lida Border Detachment. The animal got entangled and as a result lost a lot of blood. Unfortunately, the soldiers found it already dead. The employees of the environmental protection agency were summoned to the scene. The European environmental protection and ecological organizations intentionally do not react and do not take action, despite the obvious facts of animal deaths due to the installation of "barriers" by the Lithuanian authorities.