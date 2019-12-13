3.43 RUB
3.32 USD
3.60 EUR
PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Lithuanian death fences continue to take animals’ lives
This video was published just a few minutes ago by our country's border committee. The Lithuanian death fences continue to take the lives of animals. The fences set up by Vilnius along the border blatantly violate the environmental law and continue to harm the border fauna. Another victim was a moose, which tried to overcome the fence at the outpost "Dotishki" of the Lida Border Detachment. The animal got entangled and as a result lost a lot of blood. Unfortunately, the soldiers found it already dead. The employees of the environmental protection agency were summoned to the scene. The European environmental protection and ecological organizations intentionally do not react and do not take action, despite the obvious facts of animal deaths due to the installation of "barriers" by the Lithuanian authorities.
President
All
Belarus brings together more than 600 participants from 45 countries to discuss Eurasian security
Alexander Lukashenko names four threats to global security
What Lukashenko replied to US official on intimidation in correspondence
Lukashenko: I am afraid that we may witness an internal civil war in the US
Politics
All
Society
All
Belarusian-Latvian border: hundreds of trucks forced to idle to enter the European Union
Trenin: If a country is not going to give up, then sanctions make it stronger
Minsk fully ready for II International Conference on Eurasian Security
Church in honor of Saint Sava of Serbia being built in the multifunctional complex "Minsk-Mir
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All