3.43 RUB
3.32 USD
3.60 EUR
PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Lithuanian children to be transferred to distance learning, so that they couldn’t study Russian
The degree of Russophobia in the Baltic States affects the quality of children's education. The Lithuanian schoolchildren are going to be sent to distance learning, so that they had no opportunity to learn the language of Tolstoy and Pushkin. Although the Ministry of Education decided to eliminate teaching Russian as a second foreign language, it is chosen by 70% of schoolchildren. At the same time, the teachers of French and German, for example, are simply not available in sufficient numbers. As a solution to the problem, the authorities chose distance learning. Thousands of Russian teachers who are now working with children will be put out on the street, and foreigners living outside the country will be hired instead.
Another problem is Soviet high-rise buildings. The buildings have reached the end of their useful life, are not subject to renovation, they should be torn down. But the authorities don't know what to do with their residents. The Minister of the Environment, for example, is convinced that since all the apartments are private property, it is up to the citizens themselves to find new housing. In Lithuania, there are about 25 thousand high-rise buildings of Soviet construction, which means the problem will affect from half a million to a million Lithuanians. Seeking funds to buy new housing or becoming homeless is not an easy choice.
President
All
Politics
All
Society
All
Trenin: If a country is not going to give up, then sanctions make it stronger
Minsk fully ready for II International Conference on Eurasian Security
Belarusians can submit proposals on online platform "People's Five-Year Plan"
Church in honor of Saint Sava of Serbia being built in the multifunctional complex "Minsk-Mir
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All