The degree of Russophobia in the Baltic States affects the quality of children's education. The Lithuanian schoolchildren are going to be sent to distance learning, so that they had no opportunity to learn the language of Tolstoy and Pushkin. Although the Ministry of Education decided to eliminate teaching Russian as a second foreign language, it is chosen by 70% of schoolchildren. At the same time, the teachers of French and German, for example, are simply not available in sufficient numbers. As a solution to the problem, the authorities chose distance learning. Thousands of Russian teachers who are now working with children will be put out on the street, and foreigners living outside the country will be hired instead.