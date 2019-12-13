PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
EuropeU.S.A.UkraineRussiaMiddle East

Lithuania actively procures military UAVs

Vilnius will allocate 20 million euros for the purchase of combat and reconnaissance drones. The Baltic republic will spend Part of the funds on modernization of training of operators and instructors of drones.

In recent months, Lithuania has been actively buying drones for its own use and for deliveries to Ukraine.

Earlier, Vilnius announced plans to purchase long-range UAVs worth almost 5 million euros.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Zone X

All