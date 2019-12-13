Lithuania prepares to host 7,000 NATO troops

Lithuania will be ready to receive at least 7 thousand NATO troops by the end of 2024, said the head of the Seimas Committee on National Security and Defense.

About two dozen German soldiers have already arrived in the republic. Later they will be joined by another 150 servicemen. By the end of 2027, the number of the contingent will reach 5 thousand. Currently, Vilnius is preparing military bases for them. German troops, by the way, are based outside the country on a long-term basis for the first time since World War II. Litva decided to host the German military concern shell factory, and intends to buy from the FRG 40 tanks "Leopard - 2A" for 2 billion euros.



