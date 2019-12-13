Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia and Poland to prohibit issuing visas to Russians at national level

Poland and the Baltic States are going to introduce a national-level ban on issuing visas to Russians. It is also planned to prohibit crossing the borders of these countries with the EU visas. This is reported by BelTA, citing TASS.



Today it has become known that the EU countries have not reached an agreement on the issue of visa ban for the Russians. Many European states did not support the initiative. Nevertheless the EU countries have a right to introduce visa ban on the national level.



It is said in the statement of Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Poland and the Baltic States that visa ban must help reducing the number of RF citizens visiting EU countries. First of all it concerns those who enter the EU for tourism purposes.



The statement also notes that the visa ban will be introduced to ensure public security.



