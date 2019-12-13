Lithuania intends to terminate bilateral agreements on border cooperation with Belarus

The head of the Lithuanian Ministry of the Interior has prepared a draft resolution of the government. A decision to this effect may be taken in the coming days. The document provides for denunciation of the agreement on bilateral border cooperation.

Back in 2006, Belarus and Lithuania agreed to cooperate in infrastructure, environmental protection, tourism, recreation, movement of vehicles and passengers across the border. In accordance with the agreement, the European Union funded the creation of infrastructure on the Belarusian territory - however, the Lithuanians froze these funds two years ago. In fact, the cooperation stopped long ago, but the refusal of the agreement is a serious demarche: the authorities of the neighboring country are demonstrating their hostility again, and in the area that is most distant from any politics.