Lithuania intends to increase number of troops at border with Belarus

Lithuania plans to increase its military contingent on the border with our country. Yet, the number of soldiers is not specified. But the country simply does not have a lot. All the military hysteria of our neighbors is associated with "Wagner", but the Lithuanian authorities have not yet seen the need to respond to what is happening in the neighboring republic as vigorously as their Polish colleagues do.

