Lithuania cancels state of emergency on border with Belarus and Russia
The state of emergency, previously introduced by the Lithuanian authorities on the border with Belarus and Russia, is no longer in force, BelTA informs.
"The state of emergency regime on the border with Russia and Belarus has been canceled since Tuesday at 24:00," said the Lithuanian Interior Ministry.
The state of emergency regime was introduced by Lithuanian authorities on November 10, 2021 against the background of the worsening situation with migrants. Later, the argument for maintaining the state of emergency was the Ukrainian conflict, which, according to Vilnius, poses a threat to the national security of Lithuania.
Initially, the regime operated only in the border areas, but then it was extended to the entire territory of Lithuania. In the fall of last year, the zone of state of emergency was again narrowed to the border area.
