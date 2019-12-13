Lithuania deploys military base 6 km off Belarusian border

Lithuania spontaneously built a military base near the Belarusian border in an attempt to serve its main overseas boss. The facility is located in the town of Druskininkai. Now Lithuanian soldiers live and train there round-the-clock. The ambiguous actions are again justified by the strengthening of the border guards. The base was created allegedly for "operative response to threats related to illegal migration". But in fact this was done to aggravate the geopolitical situation.