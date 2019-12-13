Lithuania will increase the army to 30 thousand bayonets. At whose expense?

In Lithuania plans in a year to increase the staff of the army by a third - from 21 to 30 thousand bayonets. Provide a sharp increase should restore universal compulsory conscription. Conscription itself was introduced 10 years ago, but the army could not accept all recruits. Those who should go to the barracks were determined by lot. Now they will accept all those who have reached the age of conscription, which is 7 thousand people a year.