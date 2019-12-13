Lithuania imposes ban on weapons possession for Belarusians and Russians

Lithuania has introduced a ban on gun ownership for Belarusians and Russians living in the country. The corresponding law was adopted by the Seimas. At the moment, 294 citizens of Russia and 46 citizens of Belarus have permits. Starting January 1, they will not be able to buy or keep weapons, including those intended for self-defense, hunting, sports, professional activities, education and research. Thus, Vilnius followed the example of Riga and Tallinn. Since September 1, 2023 Latvia will cancel permits for possession of arms for non-citizens of the country and people with residence permits, if they are not from a particular list of countries. And Estonia has revoked the right to keep and bear arms to all people without a country passport as of December 1. They have a year to get rid of their guns.