London Allocates $135 Million for Air Defense in Ukraine

The UK has announced a new military aid package to Ukraine worth £100 million ($135 million). The funds will be used to strengthen air defense systems, including ammunition for Patriot anti-aircraft systems, RIA Novosti reports.

"The UK is providing £100 million in aid to Ukraine for the air defense program, including Patriot missiles," the Ministry of Defense said in a statement.

Britain will also supply Kyiv with interceptor missiles, large-caliber artillery shells, and drones. Specifically, London will transfer tens of thousands of artillery shells for long-range guns to Kyiv in the coming months. The supplies are being made under the PURL program, through which allies finance Kyiv's purchases of military equipment from the US. "The UK remains committed to supplying Ukraine with 120,000 UAVs this year. To date, 25,000 UAVs have already been delivered, and this figure will increase in the lead-up to winter," the UK Ministry of Defense clarified.

London supplies Kyiv with interceptor drones, reconnaissance drones, and attack UAVs.