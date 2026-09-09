A diplomatic spat has erupted between London and Tel Aviv. British Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband announced the imposition of sanctions against Israel. The measures involve a ban on trade with Jewish settlements in Judea and Samaria, as well as restrictions on companies that facilitate the expansion of these areas. Eleven other states have already joined this move.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar described the British actions as absurd and announced retaliatory measures. The Jewish state is closing the British consulate in Jerusalem and barring entry to Israel for 12 British officials.

According to the diplomat, London is blatantly attempting to interfere in Israel's election campaign, and the conflict with Palestine will certainly not be resolved by statements from Europe.